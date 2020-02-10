Emergency road repairs on Airport Boulevard tonight  | THE DAILY HERALD

The location on Airport Boulevard where the emergency road works will be carried out.

PHIILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI announced on Monday afternoon that there will be emergency road repairs on Airport Boulevard in the vicinity of the airport’s Rescue and Firefighting (RFF) Services Building, starting at 8:00pm tonight, Monday.

The works will be carried out by construction company Windward Roads.

VROMI advises motorists to be vigilant and observant of the traffic diversion directional signs, as well as road crews who will be busy carrying out the asphalt patch work.

VROMI apologises for any inconvenience this road work may cause.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/emergency-road-repairs-on-airport-boulevard-tonight