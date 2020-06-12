Emilio’s reopened Thurs. night with art exhibition | THE DAILY HERALD

Emilio’s

CUL DE SAC–Emilio’s reopened its doors on Thursday evening, after a period of closure due to COVID-19, with an art exhibition by the late famed sculptor Marty Lynn.

Lynn’s remaining pieces are on display at Emilio’s. The exhibition will be ongoing and patrons will be able not just to dine with history, but also enjoy Lynn’s creations at Emilio’s in the coming period.

Lynn was the patriarch of the famed Lynn family and is most famous for the Marigot Market lady sculpture. The family, originally from Long Island, USA moved to the island in the 1970s and made Grand Case in French St. Martin their home.

All four members were artists in their own right. Son Robbie Lynn, Marty’s only remaining family member on the island, was able to have some pieces brought back to St. Maarten after his father’s death. Even though the sculptures will be on display, Robbie Lynn is open for sales of certain pieces.

Emilio’s – located in Cul de Sac – reopened its doors on Thursday, June 11, after being closed in the recent months.

Owners Norman and Su Wathey have been waiting to welcome their guests back. The restaurant said it has met all safety standards set by the Ministry of Health. All seating will be outdoors and even though the 18-inch historic walls are normally preferred by guests, in these times, full outdoor/patio seating is preferred and recommended.

Su Wathey will be in the kitchen alongside Chef Sydney. Su and Sydney have reimagined a new menu with an array of dining selections including tapas such Cajun Shrimp with red dark rum, and Shadow Beni and bacon-wrapped scallops with teriyaki, sweet Thai chilli. The main courses Emilio’s is most famous for are still on the menu.

Emilio’s came to fame as the island’s first fine-dining restaurant to open, after Hurricane Irma, on November 22, 2017. It is located on an iconic 18th century historical landmark. Built in 1783 as a sugarcane boiling house, today the building houses Emilio’s and the owners appropriately refer to the fine-dining establishment as “Dine with History.”

Norman Wathey is passionate about sharing the history of the building and estate. The colonial name of the estate is Rockland. However, over the years it is now popularly known as Emilio Wilson Estate in recognition of local hero and owner Emilio Wilson.

Reservations can be made online at emilios-sxm.com or by calling 1 (721) 522-1848. The restaurant is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6:00pm to 10:00pm.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/emilio-s-reopened-thurs-night-with-art-exhibition