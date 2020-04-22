Emmanuel questions opening of business where worker died, another tested COVID-19 positive | THE DAILY HERALD

NA MP Christophe Emmanuel.

PHILIPSBURG–National Alliance (NA) Member of Parliament (MP) Christophe Emmanuel on Tuesday questioned why authorities allowed a business to open where one worker has reportedly passed away and another has reportedly tested positive for the highly infectious coronavirus COVID-19.

Emmanuel made the remarks during a meeting of the Central Committee of Parliament on Tuesday on the St. Maarten Stimulus and Relief Plan (SSRP).

Alluding to information he had gathered from a “live stream,” he said there was an establishment where a person who worked in the warehouse had passed away from COVID-19 and a cashier at the same establishment had tested positive and has shown symptoms.

Emmanuel said government is aware of this situation and still allowed the establishment to be open “and allowed people to shop.” He did not identify the establishment by name, but is suspected to have been referring to a supermarket.

As of this week, supermarkets were allowed to open three times a week to allow residents to shop. They were also open last week Thursday and Friday to allow residents who needed urgent items to shop.

Emmanuel said during the meeting that if it is true that the establishment was allowed to open despite its staffer testing positive for COVID-19 then “government has some explaining to do.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/emmanuel-questions-opening-of-business-where-worker-died-another-tested-covid-19-positive