Emotional farewell as 28 local students head to Netherlands | THE DAILY HERALD

ECYS Minister Rodolphe Samuel addressing students prior to boarding their flight.





SIMPSON BAY–Twenty-eight St. Maarten students left St. Maarten on Sunday afternoon to pursue higher education in the Netherlands.

The atmosphere was heavy with mixed emotions as the students hugged their loved ones and said their goodbyes. While there was excitement and anticipation of the new journey ahead, there was also sadness and tears as they parted ways with their families.

All students sported matching blue sweatshirts this year.

Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Rodolphe Samuel was also present at the airport and addressed the students prior to their departure. He told the students that they have the support and aid of the Study Financing Division and said he hopes each and every one of them will finish their studies successfully and return to the island.

He emphasised the importance of open communication with their families, friends, peers and guidance counsellors. “Even when things are not going well, still communicate,” he urged them all. “Do your best to make your first year count.”

Samuel pledged to continue providing resources and support for students pursuing their higher education abroad.

Several St. Maarten students, accompanied by representatives of the Study Financing Division and parents, have begun their journey to the Netherlands for workshops and university education. The students will be landing at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and will be participating in workshops starting on Tuesday, August 8.

The introduction workshops will be conducted by Education Executive Agency DUO, insurance companies and more. They will provide the students with valuable information about living and studying in the Netherlands. The workshops are designed to help the students adjust to their new environment and make the most of their university experience.

On Wednesday, the students will split into groups that will then go to the respective cities. These include Groningen, Rotterdam, The Hague, Amsterdam, Utrecht, Tilburg, Maastricht, and more. The students will be attending universities in these cities and are excited to start their educational journey.

As the students boarded their flights, they carried with them the hopes and dreams of their families and the St. Maarten community. They are determined to make the most of their time in the Netherlands and return home with new knowledge and skills that will benefit their country.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/emotional-farewell-as-28-local-students-head-to-netherlands