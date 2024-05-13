Employee Engagement Council to be established as permanent body | THE DAILY HERALD

Several members of CoM and ECC representatives.

~ Employee satisfaction survey in 2026 ~

PHILIPSBURG–The Council of Ministers (CoM) on Friday met with the newly proposed Employee Engagement Council (EEC), which consists of 17 members from various departments and executing bodies within government.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister's cabinet, the initiative follows an independent employee satisfaction survey and recent exit interviews. The EEC analysed the survey results, which highlighted concerns over primary labour conditions and has formulated 21 recommendations aimed at four specific target groups: colleagues, middle management, secretary generals and political leaders, along with six general recommendations.

The release stated that key priorities identified include enhancing open communication, implementing the full human resource cycle throughout the government, and increasing transparency through the publication of annual plans and quarterly progress reports, which are supported by monthly updates from middle management. The recommendations also emphasize policy-based budgets and promoting career development opportunities.

The intention, the release said, is to establish the EEC as a permanent and independent council via a ministerial decree and repeat the employee satisfaction survey in 2026.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, affirmed government’s commitment to ensuring that civil servants are not only held accountable, but also enhancing support for them. He proposed small, tangible improvements, such as a better upkeep of the Government Administration Building’s exterior. The Prime Minister advocated for the inclusion of public-school representation within the EEC to ensure a comprehensive approach to employee engagement across all sectors. Another proposal was to extend the mental health support services provided by the company counsellor in the Department of Personnel and Organisation of the Ministry of General Affairs to the police force.

CoM has agreed to meet regularly, once every two months to monitor and evaluate the implementation of the recommendations. The next meeting is scheduled for July 12, where the focus will be on developing methods to recognise and reward staff contributions and to conduct a baseline measurement (‘nulmeting’) of current government vacancies.

The meeting was an integral part of the Leadership Excellence through Relationship Building, Insight, Skills, and Empowerment (RISE) Onboarding Programme, aimed at delivering insights in the context of CoM and strengthening relationships both within and beyond government.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/employee-engagement-council-to-be-established-as-permanent-body