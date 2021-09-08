Employers, employees violating quarantine | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley warns persons who are breaking quarantine measures, including employers who are demanding that employees break quarantine.

The minister stated this during Wednesday’s live Council of Ministers press briefing.

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) has informed the minister through reports that there have been several persons who are breaking the set quarantine measures. When contacted by CPS these persons were found to be at work and in the company of others. Ottley stated that these violations of quarantine measures contribute towards the spread of COVID-19 and the death of others.

Another issue brought forth by the minister is employers compelling their employees to return to work even when placed under quarantine. Ottley said some employers have even gone so far as contacting CPS and informing the department that their employees cannot remain in quarantine and their services are needed.

“If we are trying to get COVID under control we, [each and every one of us – Ed.], have to do our part … this is unacceptable,” said Ottley.

Consequences for quarantine violations will be met with strict measures from the ministry. Ottley said that moving forward CPS would report such violations to the minister, who would then instruct via an issued Ministerial Decision, to quarantine. If persons continue to break their quarantine measures, the Inspectorate of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA will then put in a report to the Prosecutor’s Office, where further action will be taken from there. This may include the administration of a penalty, said Ottley.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/employers-employees-violating-quarantine