Empowering parents: new training series equips families navigating special needs | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–To enhance support for families raising children with special needs, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA, Richinel Brug has partnered with The Spectrum Support Box to launch a four-week parent training series titled “Inclusive Solutions for Diverse Needs”.

Led by facilitators Alisha Brookes and Lucien York, the training series provided parents with practical strategies, emotional support and a safe, welcoming space to learn and share. The sessions were designed to help families better understand their children's unique needs while also addressing their own mental and emotional well-being.

In the first week of the training series, the focus was on understanding special needs and emotional regulation. Parents gained insights into how emotions develop in children and learned how to recognise signs of emotional dysregulation. They were also introduced to practical tools such as feelings charts and mood meters to help children better express and manage their emotions.

The second week centred on communication skills. Parents were taught how to use tone effectively, engage in active listening, and provide clear, concise instructions. The session also included interactive activities such as role-playing and the creation of personalised visual aids to support communication at home.

During the third week, participants were introduced to practical tools for behaviour management. They learned how to track behaviour patterns and use positive reinforcement to encourage desirable behaviour. Parents also explored the use of helpful resources such as social stories, calm-down kits and visual timers to support their children’s development and daily routines.

The final week shifted focus to the well-being of parents themselves. The session addressed common sources of caregiver stress and offered self-care strategies to support mental and emotional health. Parents were also encouraged to build and rely on support

networks. The training concluded with a certificate ceremony to celebrate the dedication and achievements of all participants.

A total of 21 parents of children between the ages of two and 17 took part in the training, alongside six teachers. Special recognition was given to two fathers who actively participated, underscoring the value of inclusive and engaged parenting.

“This initiative highlights the critical need for clear, practical and compassionate support systems for families raising children with special needs,” said Minister Brug. “I commend all participants and facilitators for creating a space of growth, learning and community. This is the kind of forward momentum we need.”

Each session was grounded in real-life challenges and provided step-by-step guidance that parents could immediately implement in their daily routines. The Spectrum Support Box remains a vital community resource, offering inclusive, customised support for families, schools and caregivers across the island.

