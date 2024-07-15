End to load-shedding inches closer to reality with container generators’ arrival | THE DAILY HERALD

One of the containerised generators being offloaded.

PHILIPSBURG–An end to the widespread load-shedding across the country inched closer to reality on Sunday with the arrival of seven containerised generators to St. Maarten. “Hope is on the horizon,” NV GEBE said as it anticipated a reduction in load-shedding for the community.

The process of installing the generators will commence immediately. NV GEBE said the arrival of the generators is a crucial part of its immediate plan aimed at addressing the recent energy shortages, causing the load-shedding which has affected customers since the end of May.

“The arrival of the seven containerised engines totalling 10 [megawatts – Ed.] MW represents a critical step in NV GEBE’s efforts to stabilise the power supply and ensure reliable electricity for the community St. Maarten,” NV GEBE said in a press release on Saturday, the day before the arrival of the generators.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina (sixth left), GEBE Temporary Manager Troy Washington (seventh left) and other officials standing in front of one of the containerised generators. “These combined 10MW containerised engines are advanced, high-efficiency power generators housed in robust, mobile containers designed for rapid deployment and installation. With consideration that NV GEBE’s primary focus is to enhance the power generation capacity of our existing infrastructure, this initiative aims to mitigate widespread load-shedding, ultimately restoring normalcy to the community by ensuring adequate electricity supply.”

According to GEBE, the addition of 10MW from the temporary containerised power plant will help NV GEBE meet the island’s energy needs more effectively, addressing the existing shortfall. “As a result, residents and businesses can expect a significant reduction in the frequency and duration of load-shedding incidents, barring any unforeseen emergencies,” GEBE said.

NV GEBE Interim Manager Troy Washington said, “The power plant is currently preparing the designated area to house the engines for optimal operational efficiency. This includes cleaning, clearing, levelling and installing proper lighting and drainage systems to ensure a suitable environment for the engines.”

According to the release, while this is an immediate solution, NV GEBE is also actively working on its short-term (20MW containerised generation) and the permanent (27MW) solutions to ensure a sustainable and resilient power supply for St. Maarten. “These comprehensive efforts are aimed at addressing both current challenges and future energy needs, underscoring our commitment to providing reliable and efficient power solutions.”

In an effort to prevent island-wide blackouts, NV GEBE had implemented recurrent load-shedding due to insufficient power-generation capacity. The latter coincided with increased consumer demand driven by warmer climate conditions and economic growth.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina said in a press release that the generators had been successfully offloaded without incident last Sunday afternoon in the presence of NV GEBE’s management Washington, SoEnergy International and Harbor personnel. He said this milestone is a testament to the diligent efforts and coordination between various stakeholders committed to addressing the island’s energy needs.

“The arrival of these generators is a monumental step towards securing a reliable energy supply for our country and minimising the current load-shedding. Next is to ensure the smooth delivery and installation process at the GEBE power plant,” Mercelina said. “We will continue to work diligently to ensure that our island thrives for everyone. I am confident that together, we can overcome any challenge and build a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come."

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/end-to-load-shedding-inches-closer-to-reality-with-container-generators-arrival