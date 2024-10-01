Energynautics: Solar panels key to St. Maarten’s energy future, but diesel generators needed first | THE DAILY HERALD

NV GEBE Temporary Manager Troy Washington (left) receives the Energynautics report from National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) head Claret Connor.

PHILIPSBURG–NV GEBE has received a comprehensive report from Energynautics GmbH, an energy consultancy firm, detailing key recommendations to improve the utility company’s energy infrastructure and enhance the reliability of the island’s power supply.

The report, facilitated through the National Recovery Program Bureau’s “Emergency Recovery Project 1’ under the St. Maarten Trust Fund, is aimed at modernising St. Maarten’s energy sector to ensure a more sustainable and dependable power system.

The timing of the report is critical, as NV GEBE is currently addressing immediate energy needs by repairing its ageing engines and preparing for the arrival of containerised 20MW generators to reduce the need for load-shedding. However, the Energynautics report focuses on long-term solutions that are essential to stabilising the island’s power supply and ensuring a resilient energy future.

According to NV GEBE, the goal of this effort is to “elevate NV GEBE’s business and investment strategies, ensuring the delivery of reliable power across St. Maarten.” The report provides a roadmap for future investments and energy planning, especially in renewable energy and infrastructure upgrades.

The Energynautics report is part of an ongoing conversation about St. Maarten’s energy transition. It follows the presentation of a report by the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research TNO 3.5 months earlier, which focused on energy transition strategies for Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten. This latest Energynautics report is the third major study focusing on the island’s energy needs. In 2021, the previous government led by Silveria Jacobs commissioned New York-based consultancy firm Gridmarket to create a roadmap for energy transition in St. Maarten.

Energynautics and TNO reached similar conclusions regarding the viability of solar photovoltaic (PV) installations as the best renewable energy option for St. Maarten. Both reports strongly advocate for the rapid scaling-up of solar PV projects as a cost-effective and sustainable solution. However, the two firms differ in their recommendations regarding wind energy.

While Energynautics proposes the installation of small onshore wind turbines as part of the island’s long-term energy mix, TNO was more sceptical about the feasibility of wind power on the island. TNO’s report highlighted several challenges that make wind energy a less viable option for St. Maarten.

“The island regularly faces hurricanes, posing a challenge for wind turbines. Low wind speeds and limited space are additional obstacles,” TNO concluded. Given these factors, TNO advised against wind turbine installations, citing the risk of damage from hurricanes and the logistical difficulties posed by limited available land.

TNO dismissed the offshore wind energy production proposed by Gridmarket, stating that “the Gridmarket proposals seem unfeasible and financially unrealistic, with inadequate site research and environmental considerations.”

In their reports, both Energynautics GmbH and TNO outlined several pressing issues facing NV GEBE. Among the key challenges identified were capacity shortages during peak demand periods, exacerbated by the island’s growing population, increasing tourism, and new residential and commercial developments. Seasonal demand fluctuations further complicate the situation, while the island’s susceptibility to hurricanes demands infrastructure that can recover quickly after severe weather events.

Hurricanes like Irma, which devastated St. Maarten in 2017, have underscored the need for infrastructure resilience. The researchers stress the importance of preparing NV GEBE’s power systems to withstand future natural disasters, ensuring that the island’s energy supply remains stable during emergencies.

One of the primary outcomes of the Energynautics report is the creation of a “Least-Cost Power Development Plan” which prioritises the most cost-effective solutions to meet St. Maarten’s growing energy needs. While traditional diesel generators remain a necessary component to meet immediate and medium-term demand, the report emphasises the long-term cost savings and environmental benefits of renewable energy investments.

According to NV GEBE, the Energynautics report paves the way for the utilities company’s first-ever renewable energy project, marking a major milestone in the company’s shift towards a more sustainable energy portfolio. The renewable energy recommendations are intended to lower operational expenses, reduce reliance on fossil fuels and minimise the environmental impact of electricity generation.

The report highlights several urgent measures that NV GEBE must undertake to stabilise the island’s power grid in the near term. First, it emphasises the immediate installation of two diesel generators, which is critical for addressing current capacity shortages and meeting the growing demand for electricity. Second, the report recommends adding a third diesel generator by 2026 to ensure that NV GEBE can continue to provide sufficient energy as the island’s demand increases. These actions are vital to preventing power shortages and ensuring the grid’s stability over the coming years.

A significant focus of the Energynautics report is the integration of renewable energy sources into St. Maarten’s power grid. The consultancy identified solar PV installations as the most practical and viable option for the island’s transition to cleaner energy. Key milestones include installing solar PV systems on public buildings and carports by 2025, which will help reduce the island’s dependency on fossil fuels.

Additionally, despite challenges outlined by TNO regarding hurricane risks and low wind speeds, Energynautics also proposes the integration of small-scale onshore wind turbines by 2029 as part of the island’s renewable energy mix.

However, Energynautics acknowledges the challenges associated with wind turbines in a hurricane-prone region and suggests further feasibility studies to determine their viability. In contrast, TNO’s report rejected the inclusion of wind turbines, citing the potential for damage from hurricanes and the island’s low wind speeds as significant barriers.

By 2034, Energynautics projects that the island will have fully utilised its potential for solar PV and wind energy, resulting in lower electricity costs, reduced dependence on fossil fuels, and a cleaner energy mix overall.

To maximise the benefits of renewable energy, the report recommends identifying additional land suitable for large-scale solar PV installations. It also calls for the establishment of technical standards for new PV systems to ensure that they meet the island’s energy security and stability needs.

Rapidly scaling up solar PV installations will lower electricity expenses for consumers and increase the reliability of the island’s power supply while contributing to St. Maarten’s overall sustainability goals, the report concluded.

Despite the report’s focus on renewable energy, one critical aspect remains unaddressed: the absence of a buyback scheme for electricity produced by decentralised solar energy systems. Currently, under the Electricity Concessions Ordinance, decentralised sustainable energy systems for personal use are allowed up to a capacity of 500 kVA (approximately 450 kW). Any system exceeding 500 kVA must receive approval from NV GEBE.

However, without a formal buyback scheme in place, households and businesses that produce excess electricity through solar panels have no means to sell surplus energy back to the grid. This omission could hinder the growth of decentralised renewable energy generation and limit the benefits of solar energy expansion.

Encouraging decentralised solar energy production could significantly contribute to St. Maarten’s overall energy mix, reducing strain on NV GEBE’s infrastructure and fostering a more sustainable energy environment. Establishing a formal buyback programme could incentivise more residents and businesses to invest in solar technology, further advancing the island’s renewable energy goals.

The recommendations provided by Energynautics will require significant investments in new generation capacity and renewable energy infrastructure. NV GEBE said the company is currently working with the government and potential financiers to secure the necessary funding to implement these solutions.

Once financing is in place, the procurement and installation of new diesel generators will take approximately 18 months. These new generators are essential for ensuring grid stability during the transition to renewable energy sources.

NV GEBE Temporary Manager Troy Washington expressed optimism about the strategic alignment between the Energynautics report and the company’s long-term vision. “Several recommended initiatives will be converted into our five-year vision,” Washington said. “This represents NV GEBE’s commitment to aligning its operations with modern energy standards, enhancing the quality of service for the residents and visitors of St. Maarten, and contributing to global efforts toward sustainable energy solutions.”

NV GEBE further emphasised that the company’s efforts are crucial in driving the island’s recovery and future planning, and the utility company is essential in executing the proposed solutions. “Through this wide-ranging effort, NV GEBE is being strategically positioned to effectively achieve the company’s mission to modernise and sustainably transform its energy infrastructure by updating its business plan, based on the detailed input from Energynautics GmbH,” NV GEBE management said.

