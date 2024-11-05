Enhanced safety operations by KPSM Integral Team ahead of tourist season | THE DAILY HERALD

Police discover narcotics and a loaded gun during a routine check of a car.

PHILIPSBURG–In anticipation of St. Maarten’s bustling tourist season, the Integral Team of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has ramped up its operations in Philipsburg, particularly during a week when seven cruise ships were in port. This intensified police presence aims to safeguard both residents and visitors.

Throughout the week, the Integral Team concentrated on strategic goals designed to enhance operational effectiveness and build stronger relationships within the community. These objectives included focused efforts on personnel development, where team members engaged in ongoing training to improve their skills and capabilities, ensuring they are well-prepared for various policing challenges.

Additionally, the team emphasized regulatory knowledge, working to deepen officers’ understanding of motor vehicle regulations, which is essential for effective enforcement and upholding traffic safety standards.

Accurate record keeping was another critical objective, with the team dedicating efforts to precise data entry of police reports, thereby maintaining high standards in documentation and ensuring that records are reliable and accessible for future reference.

The Integral Team also engaged with local businesses, providing consultations on security best practices. Furthermore, officers approached students gathered along the boardwalk, encouraging respectful and orderly behaviour.

Daily traffic enforcement checkpoints were set up in various strategic locations around Philipsburg, focusing on both the quality and quantity of issued fines. Emphasis was placed on maintaining standards in enforcement while addressing traffic violations.

One significant incident occurred on Sunday, November 3, around noon, when a routine vehicle stop was conducted on Hendrik Street. During the check, officers noticed signs of possible narcotics within the vehicle. Acting under the Opium Ordinance, a search was conducted, leading to the discovery of a loaded .45 calibre firearm. Both the driver and passenger were subsequently arrested on suspicion of firearm-related offences.

As St. Maarten moves into a peak tourist period, the KPSM Integral Team will continue to carry out similar operations.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/enhanced-safety-operations-by-kpsm-integral-team-ahead-of-tourist-season