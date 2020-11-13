ENNIA, CBCS want to settle with Ansary during hearing | THE DAILY HERALD

Central Bank building in St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG–A hearing will be held on December 2 in the case involving Parman International majority shareholder Hushang Ansary.

This is evident from the court hearing judgment in the case at the end of October. Dutch newspaper Antilliaans Dagblad says it has managed to get a copy of this document.

The Ansary case centres on the ENNIA companies’ large-scale liability lawsuit against their owner Hushang Ansary and several ex-directors of the insurance company. During the hearing, it will be discussed how the inspection – if any – made at Ansary’s request could be given a practical shape. It will also be discussed what options the parties see for reaching a settlement.

Due to mismanagement by former policymakers and shareholders, ENNIA would have suffered a financial loss of at least NAf. 700 million, according to the regulator, the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS). ENNIA is reclaiming this damage in the liability proceedings that were already initiated with a petition in October 2019. It was not until nearly a year later, at the end of September 2020, that Ansary responded in this procedure.

Until the hearing, ENNIA can submit a so-called “statement of defence” in the incident raised by the defendants, in which they, therefore, request access to documents of the insurance company.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ennia-cbcs-want-to-settle-with-ansary-during-hearing