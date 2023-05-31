Entertainment companies claim ‘unfair bidding system’ | THE DAILY HERALD

The setting-up for Fish Day could not start Wednesday due to a protest by rival entertainment companies. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–The setting-up for Sunday’s Fish Day in the Galisbay car park was put on hold on Wednesday due to a protest by entertainment companies who said they had been “set aside” in the bidding process for a company to set up the stage and sound and light systems. The Territorial Police were present to ensure nothing got out of hand.

Hubert Fleming representing Dr. Fire Entertainment complained it is always the same company, Sound Masters, that gets the job. “At least give us the chance to change our price if it’s too high, but we were never given that chance,” said Fleming. “There have been no requests for other companies to bid.”

A meeting was set up in the Collectivité in the afternoon to try to settle the dispute. The matter had not been resolved by press time. The Collectivité said Wednesday evening that a meeting had taken place with the Director General of Services (DGS) and that “a solution will be found to ensure the sound and light system is installed for Fish Day.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/entertainment-companies-claim-unfair-bidding-system