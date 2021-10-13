Entire destination showcased at international boat show | THE DAILY HERALD

Aerial view of Simpson Bay Lagoon with Yacht Club Port de Plaisance in the foreground.

COLE BAY–Yacht Club Port de Plaisance (YCPDP) has announced a collaboration between various marinas, local businesses and the tourism offices on both the Dutch and French sides of the island. “For the first time ever, St. Maarten and Saint Martin yachting industry unite.”

The joint effort concerns the preparation for the 62nd Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) which is held October 27-31 in the city known as the “Venice of Florida” because of the many waterways that run through Fort Lauderdale. During this show the Destination St. Maarten/Saint Martin booth will be launched.

FLIBS showcases more yacht debuts than any other boat show. The five-day show attracts more than 100,000 attendees and 1,000 exhibitors representing 52 countries.

“The yachting season is here, and it’s time to show the world what we have to offer,” said YCPDP Director of Marketing Sharrita Mills.

View from Fort Louis at Marigot

This exhibit will highlight the key importance of St. Maarten/St. Martin as a global yachting destination, according to YCPDP Managing Director Jeff Boyd. “It is our hope that with this event, future customers traveling to the Caribbean will be motivated to make our island their primary destination and give them the confidence to visit at the first opportunity.”

Yachting tourism is an emerging industry in the Caribbean. The increasing demand has resulted in a significant supply increase in the yachting service and business markets throughout many Caribbean islands that are capitalising on these opportunities and St. Maarten/St. Martin should be at the forefront, Boyd said.

The goal of this event is to reintroduce the island to the yachting community, showcasing its unbeatable location and unmatched services through unity and collaboration.

“We would like to extend a warm thank you to all the companies that are collaborating with us,” said YCPDP Director of Operations Jesse Peterson.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/entire-destination-showcased-at-international-boat-show