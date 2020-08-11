Entrepreneurs to receive more support from EZK | THE DAILY HERALD

SABA/ST. EUSTATIUS–Entrepreneurs in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba who are faced with a loss of revenue due to the corona crisis, and as a result have more difficulty covering their fixed cost, can again apply for a compensation from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate EZK.It concerns a new regulation where the compensation amount can range from US $500 to $55,000. This one-off payment is in addition to the support in labour cost for companies, the so-called Social Affairs and Employment SZW Emergency Regulation and follows the previous EZK compensation of $2,200 or $4,400.In this new regulation, the amount of support is calculated on the basis of the company’s revenue. Figures from March through June 2019 are compared to figures of the same period in 2020. There must be at least a 30-per-cent loss of revenue due to the corona crisis to qualify.There is a calculation module on the website of national department Caribbean Netherlands RCN that entrepreneurs can use to calculate the amount to which they may be entitled. If the amount is $6,000 or more, a statement from their bookkeeper or accountant must be added to the application form to confirm the figures provided.The compensation serves as support for fixed cost for the period from June 13 to October 12.Companies that want to apply for the regulation must be known to the Caribbean Netherlands Tax Department BCN since March 13, 2020, and be located in Bonaire, Saba or Statia. All conditions and additional information are available atwww.rijksdienstcn.com/covid-19 (under “Emergency package government”).Because the EZK Ministry does not have an implementing entity in the Caribbean Netherlands, the RCN Unit SZW implements this regulation.Fully completed and signed forms, together with the necessary attachments, can be sent by e-mail totegemoetkomingEZK@rijksdienstCN.com starting today, Tuesday, August 11, until Thursday, November 12.For support with submitting the application, contact the Chamber of Commerce on Bonaire atsteunloket@kvkbonaire.com. If you have urgent questions, you can contact the RCN unit SZW at tel. 781-5554/781-5558 (Bonaire), 790-0052 (St. Eustatius) and 416-3804 (Saba).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/entrepreneurs-to-receive-more-support-from-ezk