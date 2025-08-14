EOC meets to discuss preparations for 2025 Atlantic hurricane season | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Luc Mercelina, Chairman of the EOC (fourth right).

PHILIPSBURG–The Emergency Operations Center (EOC), including the ten Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) and other key stakeholders, met on Wednesday morning to discuss preparations for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina.

Some of the ESFs in attendance on Wednesday at the Government Administration Building Conference Room.

During the meeting, the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten updated attendees on the fifth named storm of the season, Tropical Storm Erin. The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) continues to closely monitor the storm’s progress.

For the latest updates, residents are encouraged to visit the Meteorological Department’s website at www.meteosxm.com

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/eoc-meets-to-discuss-preparations-for-2025-atlantic-hurricane-season