EPIC and PJIA launch floating nesting platform for least terns | THE DAILY HERALD

Least tern nesting platform, launched late April in Simpson Bay Lagoon near the airport runway.

SIMPSON BAY–Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) Foundation, in collaboration with Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), has launched a floating nesting platform in Simpson Bay Lagoon to protect the vulnerable least tern seabird population on St. Maarten.

The initiative, which began in late April, offers a temporary yet vital nesting habitat for the least tern – a small seabird that typically nests in open, flat areas such as sandy or gravel-covered ground. With natural habitats diminished by development and threatened by predators and storm-related flooding, the species has increasingly turned to nesting around the airport runway. While the runway provides protection from roaming dogs due to fencing, it poses a significant safety risk to both the birds and air traffic.

To mitigate this risk, EPIC constructed a floating platform directly adjacent to the runway in Simpson Bay Lagoon. Designed to attract the terns away from the airport, the platform includes a wooden frame filled with gravel and visual cues to simulate a natural nesting environment.

“This short-term solution buys time while we work on restoring long-term seabird habitats across the island,” said project coordinator Colby Poerio. “We hope the birds will adopt this safer site for nesting, helping to prevent dangerous runway collisions.”

EPIC emphasises that the platform and surrounding waters must remain undisturbed. The public is urged not to approach the platform and to avoid creating boat wakes nearby, refrain from playing loud music, and not dispose of any waste in the area.

The project is part of EPIC’s broader conservation initiative titled “Least Tern and Caribbean Brown Pelican Species and Habitat-based Biodiversity Restoration on St. Maarten”. It is funded by the European Union’s BESTLIFE2030 Programme, which supports biodiversity protection in the EU’s outermost regions and overseas countries and territories.

EPIC expressed gratitude to Deon and the team at Aquatic Solutions for their technical support, as well as BirdLife Netherlands, Binkie van Es, Nature Foundation of St. Maarten, and PJIA for their partnership.

For more information, visit

epicislands.org or follow EPIC on social media

@epicislands. For educational outreach or presentations, contact project coordinator Colby Poerio at

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/epic-and-pjia-launch-floating-nesting-platform-for-least-terns