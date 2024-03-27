EPIC concludes field work for island’s biodiversity assessment | THE DAILY HERALD

EPIC conducted thorough assessments of biodiversity across key locations in St. Maarten.





COLE BAY–The Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) foundation has wrapped up field surveys and training sessions as part of the Coastal Resilience and Needs Assessments (CORENA) project, aimed at providing crucial insights for the sustainable management of St. Maarten’s diverse habitats.

Over a 12-day period, ecologists Mark Yokoyama, based in St. Martin, and Kevel Lindsay from Antigua, conducted thorough assessments of biodiversity across key locations in St. Maarten. Their work encompassed a wide array of species, including plants, insects, mammals, birds and amphibians, documenting over 300 species during their expeditions.

Mark Yokoyama expressed astonishment at the diversity of species encountered, emphasizing the importance of preserving native habitats amidst ongoing development. The assessments also included two hands-on training sessions for Nature Foundation staff, equipping them with essential skills for future terrestrial assessments.

Sabrine Brismeur, Coordinator for the CORENA project at the Nature Foundation, commended the training sessions, foreseeing enhanced capabilities among staff for monitoring species and habitat health.

The outcomes of these assessments will culminate in the production of two maps delineating biodiversity hotspots and areas recommended for protection from further development. Notably, the assessment underscored the vulnerability of bats in St. Maarten to human impacts, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding their habitats.

The final terrestrial assessment, slated for completion by April, will be made publicly available thereafter. The CORENA project, spearheaded by the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) in collaboration with the Nature Foundation, is funded by the European Union through the regional RESEMBID grant program, administered by Expertise France across 12 overseas Caribbean territories.

For further updates, stay tuned for the release of the final assessment report, shaping future conservation efforts in St. Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/epic-concludes-field-work-for-island-s-biodiversity-assessment