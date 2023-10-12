EPIC partners with IGY marina to offer sewage disposal for vessels | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) St. Maarten foundation and The Business Point are working to re-establish sewage pump-out boat service in and around Simpson Bay Lagoon. This initiative is made possible through support and donations from business partners such as Island Global Yachting (IGY).

“Without IGY’s donation of dock space for the pump-out boat Slurpy, the re-establishing of the service would not be possible,” said Program Director Natalia Collier.

After having been out of commission since Hurricane Irma in 2017, Slurpy will soon be able to provide the only sewage disposal service for vessels on the island again, a service which marinas have found clients requesting. The foundation has relied on grants, donations and in-kind contributions to cover repair and boatyard expenses after Hurricane Irma, as well as operating expenses such as insurance and licensing.

This is not the first time IGY’s Isle de Sol Marina has partnered with EPIC, as their yacht club Isle de Sol was the first site on St. Maarten awarded the Blue Flag eco-label, of which EPIC was the National Operator, as well as multiple mangrove reforestation projects. The company’s support for pump-out service demonstrates its continuous backing of green initiatives.

“IGY prides itself as a Gold Anchor Marina and is always happy to participate in any effort to keep the marine environment and local shores and lagoons of St. Maarten as clean and eco-friendly as possible,” said Andy Caballero, General and Regional Manager of IGY Marinas. “In light of this effort, IGY is extremely happy to host Slurpy at Simpson Bay Marina and urges the local and visiting boating community to be mindful and take advantage of the pump-out services from Slurpy."

Simpson Bay Lagoon is one of the largest inland lagoons in the Caribbean and provides crucial mangrove and seagrass habitat for reef-dependent species. Unfortunately, the lagoon has suffered from extreme pollution, including wastewater primarily from land-based sources.

As a small organization, EPIC saw an opportunity to provide a responsible maritime wastewater solution by providing a sewage pump-out service. “Many boaters are very aware of the pollution in the lagoon, as evidenced by mats of algae and foul odours, and want to do what they can to improve the situation,” said EPIC, which looks forward to providing the boating community with proper wastewater disposal options once again. “Stay tuned regarding the upcoming launch of Slurpy’s pump-out service via EPIC’s social media platforms.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/epic-partners-with-igy-marina-to-offer-sewage-disposal-for-vessels