…ERIN BECOMING BETTER ORGANIZED AND IS EXPECTED TO BECOME A HURRICANE LATER TODAY… | THE DAILY HERALD

Tropical Storm Erin Intermediate Advisory Number 16A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL052025

800 AM AST Fri Aug 15 2025

SUMMARY OF 800 AM AST…1200 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…18.1N 55.2W

ABOUT 520 MI…835 KM E OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…70 MPH…110 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 17 MPH…28 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…998 MB…29.47 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Anguilla and Barbuda

* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* Sint Maarten

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere in the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of Erin.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteor-ological service.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 800 AM AST (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Erin was located near latitude 18.1 North, longitude 55.2 West. Erin is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h). This motion is expected to continue into the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Erin is likely to move near

or just north of the northern Leeward Islands over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is expected during the next few days and Erin is forecast to become a hurricane later today, and it could become a major hurricane by this weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) mainly to the northeast of the center.

The latest minimum central pressure estimated from NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft data is 998 mb (29.47 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

RAINFALL: Tropical Storm Erin is expected to produce areas of heavy rainfall beginning late Friday and continuing through the weekend across the northernmost Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, as well as southern and eastern Puerto Rico. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated to-tals of 6 inches, are expected. This rainfall may lead to isolated flash and urban

flooding, along with landslides or mudslides.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area by early Saturday.

SURF: Swells generated by Erin will begin affecting portions of the northern Leeward Islands, the Vir-gin Islands and Puerto Rico by this weekend, and will likely spread to the western Atlantic next week. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult prod-ucts from your local weather forecast office.

Forecaster Beven

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/erin-becoming-better-organized-and-is-expected-to-become-a-hurricane-later-today