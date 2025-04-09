Ernestine Freedom celebrates 100th birthday and a remarkable rich life | THE DAILY HERALD

Ernestine Freedom





MARIGOT–Ernestine Octavie Gumbs-Freedom celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday, a remarkable milestone that few can achieve in today’s modern world.

The day was marked by a blessing in the church with family and relatives while the official birthday celebration will be on April 20.

Ernestine Freedom was born in St. Martin on April 9, 1925, at home as there was no hospital at the time. Ernestine was the middle child among six siblings – three brothers and two sisters. Raised initially by her mother, she later went to live with her godmother, where she learned to cook, sew, and perfect her beloved recipes – bread pudding, sweet potato pudding, johnny cakes and tarts that brought joy to so many.

Her life has been a rich tapestry of love, loss, triumph and unwavering resilience. At 23, Maximilien Freedom respectfully asked her parents for her hand in marriage. Not long after, the two wed in Curaçao and went on to build a beautiful life together, raising four children in St. Martin. Throughout it all, Ernestine carried herself with a quiet strength and grace that could not be dimmed.

In her younger days, she was known for her fierce determination and her ability to uplift those around her – often through her cooking and baking. She lived and worked in both Curaçao and St. Martin, raising her family while becoming a beloved pillar of her community.

Her warm smile and generous spirit left a lasting impact on everyone she met. People often turned to her for comfort, wisdom, and encouragement drawn from her life’s experiences and her giving heart. As the world changed, so did she. Ernestine embraced life’s many transformations with resilience and wisdom, becoming a guiding light to those around her – someone whose advice was sought, cherished, and trusted.

“Now, as she marks her 100th year, we celebrate not just her age but the life she has lived – a life full of meaning, love, strength, and purpose,” the family said. “Despite the challenges she faced, Ernestine has remained a beacon of hope and unwavering faith.

“Her secret to a long, fulfilling life? Trusting in God, living peacefully, making do with what she has, and always praying for guidance. Though she isn’t a big eater, she enjoys sweet potato, rice, fungi, chicken, and spare ribs – and of course, a good sweet treat now and then.

“With every year that passes, she continues to show us what it means to live fully and fearlessly. Her legacy is not only in the years she has lived but in the countless lives she has touched – the love she has given, the wisdom she has shared, and the light she continues to shine.

“Here’s to 100 incredible years of grace, wisdom, and love – Mrs. Ernestine Freedom, may your light continue to guide us all for many years to come.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ernestine-freedom-celebrates-100th-birthday-and-a-remarkable-rich-life