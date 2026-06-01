ERP1 repairs to begin at schools, district court and sports facilities | THE DAILY HERALD

The Simpson Bay Basketball Court.

PHILIPSBURG–The National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) has announced that site possession and mobilisation activities for repairs to school gyms, public sports facilities and district courts across St. Maarten will begin in June under the Emergency Recovery Project I (ERP1).

According to the NRPB, contractor Windward Roads will begin taking possession of sites in preparation for repair works aimed at improving facilities used by students, athletes and the wider community.

Site possession and mobilisation activities are scheduled to begin in June at the Simpson Bay, Cole Bay and Cay Bay district courts, followed by Sundial School and the Milton Peters College (MPC) old gym site, Sister Magda School and the St. Maarten Academy school gym, Rupert Maynard Community Youth Center and St. Maarten Academy PSVE, Methodist Agogic Center, Browlia F. Maillard Campus and Sister Regina School.

Works will also include Helmich Snijders Hillside Christian School, Seventh-day Adventist School in Cole Bay, the MPC new gym site and the South Reward sports facility.

The NRPB said these activities will support contractor mobilisation, site preparation and planning ahead of repair works. At some locations, activities may be staggered to help maintain access and reduce disruption to schools and facility users.

Planned repairs and their duration will vary by location depending on facility needs and site conditions. The work may include repairs to indoor gym floors, exterior playing surfaces, roofs, doors and windows, gym outfitting and other structural and safety-related repairs. Some facilities may also receive repainting, refreshed court markings, fencing repairs and additional improvement works.

As contractors begin mobilisation and site preparation, residents and facility users may notice temporary work zones, restricted access in some areas, equipment deliveries and adjusted parking arrangements.

According to the NRPB, activities will be carried out in accordance with ERP1’s Environmental and Social Management Framework and the contractor’s Environmental and Social Management Plan.

Mitigation measures include securing work areas, installing safety signage, managing dust, properly collecting and disposing of waste, and coordinating traffic and access arrangements where necessary. Worksites will also be maintained in a clean and organised condition and cleared of debris upon completion of the works.

The NRPB said community members will be informed in advance of activities that may cause temporary inconvenience in their neighbourhoods.

In St. Peters, temporary access adjustments will be introduced along Cupper Drive to facilitate contractor mobilisation and site preparation activities related to repairs at Sister Magda School and St. Maarten Academy.

Vehicles will not be permitted to park in the area behind Sister Magda School in order to maintain access for residents living in the lower section of Cupper Drive. Contractor work areas will be established at the rear of both Sister Magda School and the St. Maarten Academy gym.

Members of the public have been asked to follow posted signage and comply with temporary restrictions. The NRPB is encouraging residents to participate in upcoming stakeholder engagement sessions and to stay informed through the ERP1 project webpage, the NRPB Facebook page and the NRPB WhatsApp channel. Members of the public can also submit feedback, questions and complaints through the available project communication channels.

The works are being implemented by the NRPB on behalf of the Government of St. Maarten under ERP1 and are funded through the St. Maarten Trust Fund, financed by the Government of the Netherlands and administered by the World Bank.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/erp1-repairs-to-begin-at-schools-district-court-and-sports-facilities