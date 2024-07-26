ESF-7 to hold training Sat. at Govt. Building | THE DAILY HERALD

ESF-7 was present at a town hall meeting in South Reward recently.

PHILIPSBURG–The Emergency Support Function 7 (ESF-7) team will be hosting what it referred to as an “important training session” in Room 1 at the Government Building on Saturday, July 27, from 9:00AM to 12:00PM

The session will focus on a transect walk designed to equip volunteers with the skills needed to assess their communities within the first 72 hours after a disaster. Participants will learn to use the rapid assessment tool, providing critical information to the ESF-7 team to assist communities with their immediate needs.

“We strongly encourage all community councils, faith-based organisations and volunteer groups to join this training. The more we align our strategies, the better prepared and resilient our community will be. ESF-7,” it was stated in a press release. Coordinator Joy Arnell emphasised the importance of this collaboration, stating, “Your participation is crucial in ensuring that we are fully prepared for this hurricane season. The more we work together, the stronger and more resilient we become.”

This training session is part of a broader effort by the ESF-7 team, which has been hosting a series of training sessions and meetings with volunteers in June and July. The recent town hall meeting organised by the South Reward Community Council at the Milton Peters College (MPC) is a testament to the community’s commitment to disaster preparedness, it was stated in a press release. The event, which saw active participation from the Ebenezer and South Reward communities, featured keynote speeches from disaster management coordinators and was commended by Arnell and Shelter Management Coordinator Chantale Groeneveldt-George.

The ESF-7 coordinators commended the council for its proactive approach. “We applaud the South Reward Community Council for their dedication to ensuring their residents are updated and ready for any potential disasters during the hurricane season,” said Arnell.

“Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs continue to play a crucial role in keeping the community engaged and active. Initiatives like these are vital for maintaining a resilient and informed public.”

Additional information can be obtained from the ESF-7 team at email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/esf-7-to-hold-training-sat-at-govt-building