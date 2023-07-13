Essence and Mind hosts fundraiser in support of Tasyanna Clifton | THE DAILY HERALD

Tasyanna Clifton, former Miss Teen St. Martin and current first-place winner of the Essence and Mind Pageant, will be representing St. Maarten in the upcoming pageant in Nevis.

PHILIPSBURG–Essence and Mind recently hosted a breakfast fundraiser for Tasyanna Clifton, who will be representing St. Maarten in the upcoming Miss Caribbean Culture Queen Pageant in Nevis on August 7.

The event, held on Sunday, July 9, was organised in collaboration with It’s Time Foundation to support the representative for the upcoming Miss Caribbean Culture Queen Pageant, and garnered overwhelming community support.

The breakfast fundraiser, held at Kreative Juices in Sucker Garden, attracted a diverse crowd of attendees, including local business leaders, community members, and supporters of the pageantry. The event provided a wonderful opportunity for the public to come together and show their support for Tasyanna Clifton, who will be representing St. Maarten.

During the event, guests were treated to a delicious breakfast consisting of traditional Caribbean delicacies, including Johnny cakes, dinner rolls, chicken salad, boiled eggs and saltfish, sautéed sausages, fruits, and salad.

The highlight of the breakfast fundraiser was the announcement that all proceeds from the event would be directed towards pageant preparations for the upcoming Miss Caribbean Culture Queen Pageant. The funds raised will contribute to various aspects of the pageant preparations, including contestant training, wardrobe, stage production, and promotional videos.

“We are extremely grateful to all the individuals who purchased tickets and to It’s Time Foundation, who generously supported our breakfast fundraiser,” said Paula Gordon, founder of Essence and Mind. “Their contributions made an impact on the success towards the preparations for the Miss Caribbean Culture Queen Pageant, scheduled to be held in Nevis on August 7. Their unwavering support not only made the event a resounding success but also demonstrated their commitment to preserving and celebrating our young women through the art of pageantry.”

Looking ahead, Essence and Mind encourages the community to stay tuned for future fundraising initiatives aimed at supporting the representative. These initiatives will provide additional opportunities for individuals and organisations to contribute towards the success of our cause.

Essence and Mind is dedicated to promoting various initiatives through pageantry, the empowerment of Caribbean women, celebrating cultural diversity and fostering community engagement. For more information about Essence and Mind, and upcoming events, visit the Facebook page of Essence and Mind.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/essence-and-mind-hosts-fundraiser-in-support-of-tasyanna-clifton