Essential services can open today;  businesses, playschools, airport, GEBE closed | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Essential services can remain open today, Tuesday but all other businesses are to be closed due to the passing of tropical storm Phillipe.

The decision was made by the Council of Ministers early today in consultation with the Meteorological Office and the Office of Disaster Management to avoid unnecessary movement due to the expected inclement weather.

Businesses that are allowed to remain open are emergency services; gas station(s) that service vehicles needed for essential services only; hotels and guesthouses including stores and restaurants located in them; the airport; Port St. Maarten (the harbor) including stores located in the harbour; pharmacies and funeral parlors. Motorists are advised to stay off the road network.

Airport closed

Although the airport is allowed to remain open as an essential service, Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) as a precautionary measure issued a notice around 8:00am indicating that it will be closed today due to the passing of the tropical storm. PJIA urged travelers to contact their respective airlines for flight updates.

GEBE closed

Utilities company GEBE also issued a notice indicating that it will be closed today.

“In light of the anticipated heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Philippe, we want to prioritize the safety and well-being of everyone. Therefore, we regret to inform you that NV GEBE will be closed to the public today,” the GEBE notice read.

“We kindly ask all staff members and clients to refrain from venturing outside and to stay safe at home during this time. The inclement weather conditions pose potential hazards, and it is crucial that we prioritize your safety. Please ensure that you closely monitor local weather updates and follow any guidance provided by relevant authorities. We will continue to assess the situation and keep you informed about any changes to our operating status,” GEBE noted.

The company said urgent concerns or inquiries can be directed to GEBE’s Facebook inbox or call tel. +1 721 588 3117.