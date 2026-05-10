Europe Day celebrated at Collège Soualiga Saturday | THE DAILY HERALD

Unveiling of the mural “United in Diversity” at Collège Soualiga.

LA SAVANE–To mark Europe Day, which has been celebrated on May 9 for the past 40 years, the public was invited to take part in a morning of discussion and discovery organised at the Soualiga Secondary School in La Savane, an establishment that has benefited from European funding.

Europe Day commemorates Robert Schuman’s declaration of May 9, 1950, the founding text that laid the foundations for modern European integration and cooperation between the peoples of Europe. This day symbolises the values of peace, solidarity and unity upheld by the European Union.

Open to the public from 9:00am, this celebration enabled participants to discover Europe’s actions in the region and to discuss issues of citizenship, education and cultural openness.

Following opening remarks by Collège Soualiga Principal Benjamin Mora, several speakers took the floor throughout the morning. They included:

*Auriane Taveau, Doctor of European Law, responsible for regional cooperation at the Préfecture of St. Barthélemy and St. Martin

*Matthieu Bourgeois, a public law specialist responsible for regional cooperation, currently on placement at the Préfecture

Representatives of projects that have benefited from European contractual policies then shared their experiences:

*Audrey Dupitier, from La Chapelle Theatre;

*Sabrina Charville, Quality Manager at EDEIS (Grand Case Airport)

*Christian Clément-Pons, Project manager for the construction of Soualiga Secondary School (College 900) and Quartier d’Orléans Secondary School (College 600).

Official speeches were delivered by:

*Harry Christophe, Vice-Recteur of St. Barthélemy and St. Martin for National Education

*Martine Beldor, Territorial Councillor for the Collectivité of St. Martin.

Préfet Cyrille Le Vély, gave the closing address, emphasising the importance of lasting peace between the nations of Europe. The audience was then invited to watch the officials unveil a mural created by artist Nicolas Espa.

The morning continued with breakfast and an interactive quiz involving the audience. Several participants won prizes in a lively and participatory atmosphere.

The quizzes will continue shortly on the College Mont des Accords secondary school’s educational radio station, allowing the public to continue the experience and win new prizes relating to Europe and its activities in the region.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/europe-day-celebrated-at-college-soualiga-saturday