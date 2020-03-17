‘Exam style’ classes suggested for schools | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Not having assemblies of more than 100 children and setting up classes in “exam style” as much as possible are among the protocols schools have received as part of efforts to keep the coronavirus COVID-19 at bay.

Prime Minister and Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) chairperson Silveria Jacobs said on Monday that while schools remain open, they have received protocols they must implement to mitigate the gathering of large groups.

“For example, no assemblies of more than 100 children at a time (if necessary, they should be staggered to ensure there is enough space for children to be properly spaced). Classrooms should be set up exam style as much as possible. They will indicate if not possible and propose solutions to remedy this.”

She said schools with large numbers of pupils/students should prohibit gatherings at the start and end of school by enforcing gathering in front of the first class, and letting out school in stages.

“This will be monitored and evaluated by ECYS [ Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports – Ed.] and VSA [Ministry of Health, Labour and Social Affairs] inspection in order to promote safety. In cases where this is deemed unenforceable, other regulations will be put in place. If schools ultimately have to close, pre-exam and exam classes will be given the opportunity to continue,” she said.

Jacobs was addressing Members of Parliament (MPs) at the time in an urgent plenary public session about COVID-19.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/exam-style-classes-suggested-for-schools