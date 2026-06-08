Excavation work continues at West Vue despite court claims that works had ended | THE DAILY HERALD

Developer NLGY stated in Court that “all civil works have been completed.” This picture is a still from a video taken on Thursday.

PHILIPSBURG–Excavation activities, including heavy rock drilling, were observed continuing at the West Vue condominium development in Cupecoy since Thursday, despite statements made to the Court of First Instance that excavation works at the site had been completed.

During proceedings related to a long-running access road dispute between NLGY Development and neighbouring residents, representatives of the developer informed the Court that no further excavation would take place on the property. The Court subsequently noted in its February 27, 2026 judgment that NLGY had advised during a site visit that the future access road would run over an area affected by previous excavation works and that a retaining wall would be constructed to support the roadway.

According to the judgment, NLGY representatives explained that the planned access road would traverse a “cliff” created by earlier excavation activities. The Court recorded that the developer had stated that no additional excavation would be carried out on the property.

Residents who have opposed various aspects of the project have questioned how ongoing rock drilling and excavation-related activity can be reconciled with those representations made to the Court.

The developer was represented in court by attorney Gerald de Jong of De Jong Law Offices. The West Vue project has been the subject of sustained controversy since the original building permit was issued on February 9, 2024, with residents and stakeholders raising concerns over zoning issues, building height approvals, excavation works, worker accommodation facilities, and the cumulative impact of construction activity on surrounding residential areas.

In March 2025, Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) Patrice Gumbs issued a stop order relating to excavation activities at the site. The Minister later clarified that the order applied specifically to civil works rather than the entire development project.

The latest court proceedings stem from a dispute over access to neighbouring residences. In a February 27, 2026 ruling, the Court granted NLGY additional time to construct a court-ordered access road serving several residential properties, while imposing interim measures intended to improve access for residents and emergency services.

The Court ordered the developer to complete the access road no later than June 30, 2026. Despite the arrangements outlined during the site visit, residents say the developer subsequently reached an agreement with them outside of court to pave a sand walkway leading to their homes to serve as a temporary entrance, and to create a parking space in front of their properties. According to residents, these works were carried out outside the formal court process and without mention in court proceedings.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/excavation-work-continues-at-west-vue-despite-court-claims-that-works-had-ended