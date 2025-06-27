ExCo strengthens ties with National Restoration Fund during Neths. visit | THE DAILY HERALD

The Statia Executive Council with National Restoration Fund CEO Uğur Özcan (third right) and Relationship Manager for Strategy and Environment Hans Jacobs, Sr. (second left). Photo courtesy of the St. Eustatius government.

ST. EUSTATIUS–As part of their official working visit to the Netherlands, the Executive Council (ExCo) of St. Eustatius held a strategic meeting with National Restoration Fund Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Uğur Özcan and Relationship Manager for Strategy and Environment Hans Jacobs, Sr.

The discussions focused on strengthening Statia’s engagement with the Fund, particularly exploring opportunities to access its revolving financing funds for the preservation and restoration of historic sites across the island. Jacobs delivered a comprehensive presentation detailing Statia’s current involvement with the Fund and outlined prospective projects that could benefit from tailored support.

A key highlight was the ongoing restoration of Old Gin House, a landmark initiative enabled through a dedicated loan facility. The presenters reiterated the Fund’s broader commitment to advancing sustainable development in the Caribbean Netherlands through the conservation of architectural heritage.

The Executive Council expressed its appreciation for the continued partnership and reaffirmed its dedication to preserving Statia’s historical legacy as a cornerstone of the island’s cultural identity and long-term economic resilience.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/exco-strengthens-ties-with-national-restoration-fund-during-neths-visit