EXCO votes on increasing the RSA benefit at annual revision | THE DAILY HERALD

EXCO votes on increasing the

RSA benefit at annual revision

MARIGOT–The Executive Council at its March 30 meeting proposed, in accordance with the provisions of Article R. 522-63 of the Social Action and Family Code, to increase the monthly amount of Revenu Solidarité Active (RSA) income from 527.20 euros to 531.94 euros for the allowances due for April 2020.

The Council studied the draft decree on the annual revision of the lump-sum solidarity income for RSA beneficiaries aged at least 55 years and residing on the territory of St. Martin. The decree affects an average 480 beneficiaries at a cost of 214,795.97 euros since December 31, 2019. The amount of the solidarity income benefits from an annual revaluation of the same percentage as the specific solidarity allowance provided for in Article L. 5423-1.

The amount of the RSA solidarity income is set by decree. The financing of the solidarity income is provided by the department or local government. This solidarity income is paid to a single member of the household, and until the person concerned receives a full pension, and at the latest at the age of 65 years.

The Territorial Council may modify, according to the evolution of the labour market in the department or territorial community, the conditions of access to the allowance relating to the age of the beneficiary and the duration of receipt of the Active Solidarity Income.

The Collectivité maintains in an annual policy to contain the financial burden of benefits, however, in view of the health and social situation relating to COVID-19, it is proposed to the Executive Council, to issue a favourable opinion to revaluation of the RSA provided by decree on 01/04/2020.

The Executive Council gave a favourable opinion on the referral under emergency procedure of the draft decree on the annual revaluation, as of 1 April 2020, of the solidarity income for RSA beneficiaries aged at least 55 years old, residing on the territory of St. Maarten, transmitted in accordance with the provisions of article L.O.6313-3 of the General Code of Territorial Collectivities. The Council also decided to base its decision on the health and social situation relating to COVID-19.

