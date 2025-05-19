ExecuJet to operate St. Maarten’s private aviation terminal at PJIA | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Long-term agreement signed to boost premium travel ~

SIMPSON BAY–Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) has signed a long-term concession agreement with ExecuJet, a globally recognised leader in private aviation services, granting the company full responsibility for managing and operating the airport’s Fixed Base Operator (FBO) facilities. The announcement was made Sunday by PJIA’s operating company PJIAE.

The agreement was formalised during a signing ceremony held at the PJIAE management offices on Thursday, May 15, and is being hailed as a key development in the airport’s ongoing efforts to enhance its premium travel services and better accommodate high-end clientele.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to raise the standard of service and experience at Princess Juliana International Airport,” said PJIAE Commercial Director Michiel Parent. “ExecuJet brings an unparalleled level of professionalism, global experience, and a commitment to excellence that aligns perfectly with our vision for the future.”

As the new FBO operator, ExecuJet will be responsible for delivering high-end ground-handling, fueling, hangarage, and other specialised services for private and business aviation travellers at PJIA. The company is a subsidiary of the Luxaviation Group, which operates one of the world’s largest networks of FBOs.

Luxaviation/ExecuJet Group CEO Patrick Hansen emphasised the company’s long-standing commitment to quality and hospitality. “Our dedicated team in St. Maarten exemplifies our passion for creating unique and memorable experiences for high-net-worth individuals travelling to the Caribbean. I look forward to working closely with Michael Cleaver and his team at PJIAE to ensure every guest enjoys a truly exceptional journey from arrival to departure.”

ExecuJet Caribbean Managing Director Gary Forster said the St. Maarten location would become a central part of the company’s regional operations. “This location will become the key hub of the ExecuJet FBO network in the Caribbean as we develop our regional footprint. Our partnership with PJIAE marks a significant milestone in our expansion strategy, and we are excited to deliver world-class services to clients travelling through this vital gateway.”

Princess Juliana International Airport remains one of the busiest airports in the Eastern Caribbean and a critical hub for both commercial and private aviation. With this new concession, airport officials hope to strengthen PJIAE’s reputation as a premier destination for luxury travel.

“This is more than just a business agreement, it’s a shared commitment to excellence and innovation,” said PJIAE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michael Cleaver. “We are confident that ExecuJet will not only elevate our FBO services, but also contribute positively to the tourism and business landscape of St. Maarten. We look forward to what this new chapter brings.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/execujet-to-operate-st-maarten-s-private-aviation-terminal-at-pjia