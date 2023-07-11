Exemplary Statia teens honoured | THE DAILY HERALD

Some of the awardees at the event.

ST. EUSTATIUS–St. Eustatius Youth Empowerment (SEYE) honoured a number of exemplary teenagers during a ceremony held at Ernest “Mike” van Putten Youth Centre/Lion’s Den on Tuesday under the theme: “Overcoming Obstacles through Perseverance, Resilience and Determination.”

Teens were honoured in the categories Most Remarkable Teen (MRT), Most Amazing Teens (MAT) and Most Extraordinary Teens (MET).

Honoured were Gercia Brown (Spirit of Hope), Cathryn Sanchez (leadership), Zaviën Schmidt (personal decision to change), Elshe Spanner (entrepreneurial excellence), Deshendreè Jack (sports), Lydicia Fleming (youth activism and performing arts), Shanacia Parris (leadership and volunteerism), Ichaniyah Richardson (spiritual commitment and performing arts), Kenmorè Fortin (scholar athlete) and Juvelle Maduro (performing arts).

MAT awardees were Jusheele Gibbs (Amazing Teen – entrepreneurship), Nivonia Redan (performing arts), Ró-Viola Heemstadt (entrepreneurship), and Saïsha Hook (a spirit of hope and spiritual commitment).

MET awardees were Utricio Fortin (commitment to the community), Guillermalien Dossett (outstanding entrepreneurship), Marshel Herman (extraordinary performance in sports), Raienne Dorbeck (extraordinary performance in sports).

SEYE Chairman Ishn Courtar commended those honoured for being bright lights in the community and encouraging others to follow in their stead.

Keynote speaker Vikell Edwards-Douglas said that if young people are informed and empowered they will realise that they too are truly different and they have the power to change the world. “As youths, we are faced with many challenges and, of course, obstacles are going to come.”

He said that if most people got everything they wanted without any struggle, hard work, or challenges, some of them would feel unfulfilled and if something challenging would then come their way, these persons would not know how to handle it because they never had to work hard. He said the future brings many challenges, so everyone must be able to show perseverance, test their resilience, and exercise determination to overcome them.

Motivational speaker Junique Woodley congratulated the awardees and said that they were an inspiration.

“The teen years both bring growth, challenges and a period of self-discovery, the time when the world appears to be exciting and consuming. It is a time about succeeding academically and finding a place in the world. Academic pressure, which can sometimes feel overwhelming, is one of the difficult challenges and the weight of expectations. Fear of failure and career choices only add to the confusion. It can feel like a whirlwind of chaos, which only adds to the confusion. True success is not all about grades or test scores, it is about the pursuit of knowledge and the desire to learn,” said Woodley.

Guest speaker Terrence Drew Jr. said the MRT award had been founded after a similar award in St. Kitts and Nevis as well as California, USA. The award was established because of a need to recognise remarkable teenagers.

This extraordinary youth initiative, he said, raises the profile of positive youths doing positive things in their country. While on Statia he dialogued with some amazing teenagers and after his interaction, he said, “Our youths are not a lost generation and our news feed is not a true representation of all teenagers here in the Caribbean. We know that there are far more teenagers that are smart, responsible and caring individuals than the news leads us to believe.”

Drew Jr. said the awardees are future leaders and innovators, trailblazers who are becoming the first Remarkable Teens recipients, who have demonstrated spirit, courage and tenacity.

This award is unique and the nominees have demonstrated, via their biographies, issues ranging from sports, academics and civic involvement, to coping positively with change and so forth.

He encouraged the youths to make meaningful contributions to the development of Statia. “I urge every nominee, every young person on this island, to continue your journey.” This acclaim, Drew Jr. said, is but the first step in reinforcing their patriotism.

He congratulated the nominees’ parents for their support and encouragement to their children throughout the years. “Without you there would be no remarkable teens.”

Government Commissioner Alida Francis and Island Commissioner Reuben Merkman were among the dignitaries in attendance.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/exemplary-statia-teens-honoured