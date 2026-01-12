Exercise Caribbean Poacher: Dutch army trains on Curaçao | THE DAILY HERALD

Over the next two weeks, the troops will face a series of demanding challenges.

WILLEMSTAD–From Monday, January 12, more than 150 Dutch soldiers of the Royal Netherlands Army will conduct training on Curaçao as part of the annual exercise Caribbean Poacher. Over the next two weeks, the troops will undergo a series of demanding activities designed to push both their physical and mental limits.

Curaçao provides a unique training environment, particularly due to its climate and terrain, offering ideal conditions for soldiers to challenge themselves and develop resilience. By operating at the edge of their capabilities, the participants strengthen their experience, mental toughness and overall mindset.

Exercise Caribbean Poacher is aimed at preparing soldiers to operate in unfamiliar and challenging circumstances, while also reinforcing unit cohesion. The training emphasises self-reliance, mutual trust and effective cooperation under pressure. Activities focus primarily on physical conditioning, teamwork and field exercises.

Training takes place at the Wacao military training area and Koraal Tabak, as well as on demanding natural terrain including the Drie Gebroeders, Christoffelberg and Tafelberg. Soldiers also conduct exercises at the former hospital site, Fort Nassau and the Julianabrug. At Daaibooi, they practice an amphibious march to Playa Hundu, while additional training is carried out in the areas of Playa Santa Cruz, Caracas Bay and Fuik Bay.

Caribbean Poacher is held annually on Curaçao, with a different unit of the Royal Netherlands Army participating each year. This year’s exercise involves Charlie Company of the 17th Armoured Infantry Battalion (GFPI), part of the 13th Light Brigade, a unit specialised in mobile infantry operations.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/exercise-caribbean-poacher-dutch-army-trains-on-curacao