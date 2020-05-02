Exercise will be allowed on road at specific times during opening days | THE DAILY HERALD

~ More time for vulnerable groups ~

PHILIPSBURG–As authorities continue to deescalate the lockdown measures, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs announced on Friday that residents will be allowed to exercise on the public roads in their respective districts during specific times in the morning and afternoon hours on days that essential services are allowed to open.

More time will also be granted to allow vulnerable groups such as seniors, the disabled and pregnant women to make use of services being offered in an effort to limit their interactions with the public.

Jacobs said residents will be allowed to exercise on public roads in their districts from 6:00am to 8:00am and in the evening from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, only on days when public movement is allowed (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays) and only in their respective communities. Exercises allowed include walking, jogging and cycling. Jacobs cautioned that at all times social distancing has to be observed irrespective of whether the exercise is being done amongst family members.

These new measures will go into place once the new addendum has been vetted and publicised. Government is aiming to have this finalised by today, Saturday, May 2.

Seniors and vulnerable groups should be granted additional time to make use of services and businesses that are allowed to be open. In the past it was recommended that the first hour of service be devoted to vulnerable groups from 8:00 to 9:00am. This has been extended to 8:00 to 10:00am, Jacobs said during a press conference with representatives of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on Friday.

Adjustments will have to be made to the addendum related to the ministerial regulation for efficiency purposes. She said the intention is for seniors to have more time to ensure that they are not in too much contact with the rest of the community, particularly given the chaotic situation with crowds at GEBE, many of whom had been seniors, last week.

These decisions were taken based on an assessment conducted and feedback received, and are intended to promote more efficiency.

