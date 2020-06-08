Experimental health protocol for French side arrivals from June 9 | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–French Overseas Territories Minister Annick Girardin said an experimental health protocol will be tested for passenger arrivals from France in Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Martin, St. Barths and Reunion Island starting Tuesday, June 9.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced on May 28 that measures restricting travel between France and the overseas territories would be maintained June 2-22. The compelling reasons for travel and the 14-day quarantine measure are maintained until that date.

To promote the re-opening of the overseas territories and resumption of economic activity, and to enable families to reunite, taking into account the epidemiological situations in the territories concerned, the government is now introducing an appropriate health protocol for travellers from France to the islands mentioned.

From June 9 in all the territories concerned, all passengers will be invited to perform a PCR test for the detection of SARS Cov2, the virus that causes COVID-19, within 72 hours prior to flight departure. On arrival in the territories concerned, passengers who present a negative test result will benefit from an accelerated processing procedure at the airport and will undergo a seven-day quarantine, followed by a new PCR test.

In the event of a second negative test, they will be allowed to leave their homes, wearing masks and adhering to social-distancing measures for one week. They must refrain from participating in gatherings and avoid contact with people at risk (elderly people, etc.).

People who have not taken the test before departure will follow the reception procedure currently in force at the airports (reception and treatment time estimated on average between three and four hours) with a strict 14-day quarantine at a dedicated location or at their home.

An assessment of this experiment, which will focus in particular on the conditions for carrying out the tests before and after the flight and their results, will be carried out on June 22.

To take a pre-departure test, passengers can contact their doctor, who will prescribe a test or refer them directly to a laboratory on presentation of their ticket or reservation to these territories.

All passengers must provide a sworn statement of the reason for their travel, accompanied by one or more documents to substantiate this reason, as well as a sworn statement that they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 infection and that they are not aware of having been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 within 14 days prior to the flight.

In case of a positive PCR test, it is necessary to isolate oneself for 14 days and it will not be possible to take the flight. Airlines are committed to offering people with a positive test result, which is not compatible with boarding, an exchange of their ticket for a later flight after their period of isolation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/experimental-health-protocol-for-french-side-arrivals-from-june-9