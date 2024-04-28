Extended Traffic Plan for Festival, W.J.A. Nisbeth Road closed off | THE DAILY HERALD

From 6:00pm on Sunday it is no longer possible to drive across W.J.A. Nisbeth Road in the direction of the Prins Bernhard BridgePHILIPSBURG–Following the successful conclusion of the two shows held on the evening of April 27th into Sunday morning, April 28, 2024, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM announces an extension of the traffic management plan to accommodate the upcoming Bacchanal Sunday event on the sandbank/ring-road.

To facilitate the Bacchanal Sunday celebrations, a segment of W.J.A Nisbeth Road will undergo temporary closure, stretching from the Salt Pickers roundabout to the Tamarinde Steeg intersection. Moreover, all alleyways connecting Cannegieter Street to Nisbeth Road within this demarcated vicinity will be sealed off. The road closure will take effect from 6:00pm on Sunday, April 28, and will persist until 4:00am on Monday, April 29.

Attendees commuting to or from Suoaliga Road (Festival Village) are advised to opt for D.A Peterson Street, situated adjacent to the police station. From there, continue towards the Salt Pickers roundabout and onward to Suoaliga Road.

Note that entry to Nisbeth Road from the Salt Pickers roundabout will be restricted during this period. Alternatively, motorists can navigate through Cannegieter Road via D.A Peterson Street, the Salt Pickers roundabout, and Soualiga Road to access the Festival Village during Bacchanal Sunday.

All vendors positioned alongside Nisbeth Road are reminded to ensure the timely removal of their merchandise before 6:00pm on Sunday, April 28. Following the road closure, vehicular access to the closed-off zone will be prohibited.

KPSM urges the cooperation of all residents and visitors in adhering to traffic directives and honoring designated road closures. Stringent enforcement measures will be in place to ensure compliance with the traffic management strategy, with the public's cooperation being highly valued.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/extended-traffic-plan-for-festival-w-j-a-nisbeth-road-closed-off