Extension of water supply agreement signed between VSA and Seven Seas Water Group | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Seven Seas Water Group Lead Project Engineer Lester Bryan and Managing Director Franklyn Richards, with VSA Minister Omar Ottley.

~ GEBE saving $400,000 annually ~

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley in collaboration with GEBE N.V. and Seven Seas Water Group (SSWG), a multinational provider of Water-as-a-Service (WaaS) solutions, signed a two-year extension of the current water supply agreement on June 30, according to a press release from the VSA Ministry on Tuesday.

This agreement entailed renegotiating key terms and conditions which will yield a savings of approximately US $400,000 on water production annually for GEBE.

“While it was the vision of Ottley for St. Maarten to be able to own and manage our own water production plants at the end of this current contract (2025), GEBE N.V. expressed that based on their strategic plan, the water distribution company will be fully capable of managing our own water production in 2027, hence the reason for signing the two-year extension,” said the release.

Over the years GEBE and SSW have worked to find locals who are interested in the field of water production. To ensure that by 2027 St. Maarten will be able to own and manage the current plants, the Desalination Resource Development Programme (DRDP) has finally been activated. The DRDP is a scholarship execution plan that has been drafted, and the money will be transferred in the coming months. This programme will allow GEBE to invest in our human capital to ensure a local team will be ready to take over operations.

SSWG has been the sole provider of reliable water for St. Maarten since 2007, following prolonged water shortages due to increased tourism, population growth, as well as operational inefficiencies at an existing water facility. Today, the plants have a production capacity of 6,400,000 GPD (23,900 m3/d) from the Point Blanche, Cupecoy and Cay Bay facilities.

Ottley expressed his appreciation for SSWG’s long-standing support.

“The decision to extend our contract was based on the strong foundation of trust and collaboration that we have built with Seven Seas and the potential savings for our water distribution company GEBE N.V., with hopes to bring relief to the people of St. Maarten,” he said. “Our long-term relationship has been crucial in ensuring a reliable drinking water supply, and we are excited to continue working with the leading water provider in the Caribbean, as it demonstrates our commitment to the well-being and socio-economic progress of our citizens.”

SSWG chief executive officer (CEO) Henry Charrabé said, “It has been a pleasure working with Minister Ottley and his team over the years and in the development of our future engagement. We are committed to the people of St. Maarten and plan to invest further into the facilities and staff to ensure smooth and efficient operations for years to come.”

SSWG Managing Director Franklyn Richards, a former governor of St. Maarten, said, “Thank you, Minister Ottley, for recognising the exceptional quality of our services and our dedication to meet the needs of our people in St. Maarten. We take pride in our expertise, experience, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, which enable us to deliver high-quality water to the people we serve.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/extension-of-water-supply-agreement-signed-between-vsa-and-seven-seas-water-group