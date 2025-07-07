Extensive traffic controls target scooter and motorcycle riders | THE DAILY HERALD

Seven scooters and motorcycles were confiscated due to riders’ failure to present valid documents.





PHILIPSBURG–Following recent disturbances caused by reckless scooter and motorcycle riders in the Maho area, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has stepped up island-wide traffic enforcement with a strong focus on these vehicles.

The intensified controls aim to ensure that all scooter and motorcycle operators carry the proper documentation required by law and adhere to safety regulations. During the operation, seven scooters and motorcycles were confiscated due to riders’ failure to present valid documents.

KPSM strongly warns riders against attempting to flee from police checkpoints, emphasising that such actions endanger public safety and carry severe legal consequences.

The KPSM Traffic Department reminds all scooter and motorcycle owners that operating a vehicle on public roads without proper documentation is a serious offence. Penalties may include fines, vehicle confiscation and other legal actions.

To legally operate scooters and motorcycles, riders must carry several essential documents and follow specific safety requirements. These include a valid driver’s licence, a current insurance certificate, proof of paid road tax, and a vehicle inspection certificate.

Additionally, riders must have a bill of sale or other proof of ownership, ensure their licence plate is properly displayed, and wear a helmet at all times while riding.

KPSM’s Communication Department encourages all road users to comply with traffic laws and keep their documents up to date. The Police Force will continue conducting frequent traffic checks to ensure safety and address disturbances related to improper scooter and motorcycle use.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/extensive-traffic-controls-target-scooter-and-motorcycle-riders