All was quiet in Philipsburg on Friday afternoon, except for joint police and military patrols departing and leaving the Philipsburg police station. “Good Fridays” are usually a time of limited movement and activity.

However, the shutdown and curfew imposed a new level of serenity on the sacred day. (Dimetri Whitfield photos)

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/extra-quiet