Extra Simpson Bay Bridge openings during St. Maarten Heineken Regatta | THE DAILY HERALD

SIMPSON BAY–Motorists are advised that the Simpson Bay Bridge will operate on a temporary adjusted schedule from March 5 to 8 to accommodate the 46th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta.

The changes are intended to ensure the safe and efficient movement of both regatta participants and marine traffic during the event. Morning bridge openings for outbound regatta participants will take place at 9:00am, while an additional inbound opening for participants is scheduled at 3:00pm each day.

Drivers are urged to observe all bridge signals, stop lights, and booms. Compliance is essential for the safety of motorists and boaters and to maintain smooth traffic flow during the event.

Tour operators are also advised to take the additional openings into account when planning routes to avoid unnecessary delays.

The bridge’s regular daily schedule remains in effect: 8:30am outbound, 9:30am inbound, 10:30am outbound, 11:30am inbound, 2:00pm inbound, 4:00pm outbound, and 5:00pm inbound.

Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) extends its best wishes to all participants, residents, and visitors for a safe and enjoyable 46th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/extra-simpson-bay-bridge-openings-during-st-maarten-heineken-regatta