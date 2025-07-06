F.D. Roosevelt Airport conducts full-scale emergency exercise | THE DAILY HERALD

Some of the volunteers who took part in the emergency exercise.





ST. EUSTATIUS–F.D. Roosevelt Airport in St. Eustatius conducted a full-scale emergency exercise last Thursday as part of the requirements for its first aerodrome certification.

The exercise was carried out in accordance with Annex 19 of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which mandates the regular testing of safety systems at aerodromes seeking certification.

The purpose of the exercise was to test the effectiveness and coordination of the Airport Emergency Plan (AEP) through a controlled, real-time scenario.

“It provided a structured opportunity to assess operational readiness, validate procedures, and identify any gaps that may not be visible during day-to-day operations,” the St. Eustatius government said on social media.

All emergency personnel on the island participated, evaluated by representatives in the same field from both French St. Martin and Dutch St. Maarten, as well as airport personnel from Saba.

“Their involvement highlighted the importance of regional cooperation and preparedness in managing aviation-related incidents,” the government said.

The scenario tested elements of emergency response, including communication, command structure, resource deployment and inter-agency coordination among first responders.

“It also served to train operational staff, clarify roles, and strengthen protocols in line with national aviation regulations and international safety standards,” the government said.

The F.D. Roosevelt Airport management team thanks all participants, including the volunteers who acted as victims during the simulation.

“A formal review of the exercise will be conducted to inform future planning, improve procedures where necessary, and ensure continued alignment with certification requirements,” the government said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/f-d-roosevelt-airport-conducts-full-scale-emergency-exercise