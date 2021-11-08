Family calls for help in search for missing man | THE DAILY HERALD

Valerio Delva Felix

PHILIPSBURG–Valerio Delva Felix (52) from Cole Bay has been missing since September 19. His family is desperately looking for a clue as to what may have happened to him.

Delva Felix, affectionately called Ninon, is believed to have joined his friend S. on a fishing trip. The men supposedly left in the afternoon and would have been far out at sea when the weather turned bad. Strong winds and high waves got them into trouble, they ran out of fuel, and the boat capsized. At least, that’s what S. stated after he returned alone.

Delva Felix’s family does not know what to do. His sister Raisa went to the police station a few times. She was told that her brother is registered as a missing person. She was advised to wait for him to report.

Their brother works in construction, he is a family man and would always communicate with them, his sisters said. There is nothing to suggest that he intended to leave. His wardrobe is still full, in the bathroom are his toothbrush and toiletries. What he was wearing that day, the sisters do not know. “We are only sure that his sports shoes are missing, he must have had them on that day.”

After his return to the island, S. did not immediately go to the Felix family to tell what happened. When he finally appeared, weeks after their brother’s disappearance, his story did not make sense to the sisters. “He said that the boat had overturned and that after three days he was rescued by fishermen. He showed the photo of an overturned boat on his phone. Where was Ninon? Was he in the water? Hadn’t he held on to the boat? S. couldn’t tell us.”

The police have informed the family that they have taken S.’ statements. What exactly he told the police, Delva Felix’s sisters do not know. They do not have any documents. They also did not receive a copy of their own report to the police.

Enquiries by The Daily Herald show that the Prosecutor’s Office is not aware of the disappearance. The family was advised to go to the police.

Valerio Delva Felix’s family appeals to anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts on Sunday, September 19, who saw him in Cole Bay that day, alone, or in the company of S., or can confirm that they went out to sea in a boat. Every possible clue is important for the family.

If you know something, please call the police at 542-2222 ext. 203/204/205, or the emergency number 911 or send a private message to the police Facebook page.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/family-calls-for-help-in-search-for-missing-man