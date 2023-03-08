Family doctors meet during working hours | THE DAILY HERALD

A view of the gathering before the two ministers joined.

WILLEMSTAD–On Tuesday Curaçao’s general practitioners (GPs) held a meeting during working hours. That meant non-urgent patients could only report to them after 12:00pm. During the morning primary care was down.

With this, the association of family doctors CHV wanted to put pressure on government to make evening/night and weekend care affordable.

There were four practices still available for emergencies. Cases that could not wait until noon could call their own GP and follow instructions of the doctor’s assistant. Based on the information provided, they would be referred to one of these four.

Primary care is now fully operational again. Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas and Minister of Finance Javier Silvania attended the gathering and spoke with those present.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/family-doctors-meet-during-working-hours