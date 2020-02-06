Family finds man dead in his home | THE DAILY HERALD

The late Victor Ornaldo Lijfrock.

A member of the Royal Dutch Marechaussee at the scene at Cherry Tree area.

Police vehicle provides escort to the St. Eustatius Lions Club hearse carrying the body.

EUSTATIUS–Victor Ornaldo Lijfrock (61), better known as Bongo or Bongoline, was found dead in his home on Wednesday.

Lijfrock’s body was discovered by a family member in his home in the Cherry Tree area. Many persons from the community were seen going to the family residence.

Lijfrock was well-known on the island as a jolly person. He was born in St. Eustatius on February 12, 1958, and was employed for 41 years at Nu-Star, now known as Global Terminal Investment (GTI) Statia.

Members of the Corps Police Caribbean Netherlands, Royal Dutch Marechaussee, Queen Beatrix Medical Centre Ambulance Department, and the St. Eustatius Lions Club hearse were all at the scene in the Cherry Tree Area. Two medical doctors were also seen leaving the area.

Lijfrock was the second person found dead in Statia for the week.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/family-finds-man-dead-in-his-home