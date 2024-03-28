‘Fasten your seat belts, Anguilla is about to take off’ with the groundbreaking of the new terminal | THE DAILY HERALD

Avia, Aecon, government and airport officials ready to break ground for the new terminal.





ANGUILLA–On Wednesday, March 27, the groundbreaking for the new terminal of the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport (CJLIA) took place. It was described as transformational for Anguilla’s economy and Minister of Social Development and Education Dee-Ann Kentish Rogers said, “Fasten your seat belts, Anguilla is about to take off.”

The airport terminal was designed by Avia NG and local architect Raoul Vanterpool. Avia Project Manager Greg Cueno gave an overview of the project. He said that it will be three times larger than the existing terminal and that there will be several concessions and duty-free booths, 16 check-in desks and 10 immigration counters. There will be four food and beverage outlets with a full restau-rant in the mezzanine lounge that will be open to non-travellers waiting for arrivals and will have a good view of the airport. Construction company Aecon Construction will begin work on April 15, with a completion promised for the fall of 2025.

Senior Vice President of Aecon Group from Canada Marty Harris said that the company is honoured to be working on the project. He said the terminal will be a world class terminal covering 4,000 square metres. The company is a leading construction company in Canada and has built many international projects including the award-winning Bermuda airport. He said that the new terminal will serve An-guilla for decades to come and his company is thrilled to be involved and deliver safely, sustainably and efficiently.

Manager of the CJLIA Jebari Harrigan said that the terminal is part of the 20-year master plan for the airport and that it will elevate the passenger experience with its modern amenities and stream-lined services. Harrigan added that the new terminal will meet international standards in safety and security. He also noted that there will be many challenges in the next 24 months during construction but urged everyone to work together to overcome them.

Minister of Infrastructure and Tourism Haydn Hughes described the launch as another great day in Anguilla’s history and the most important infrastructural project ever on the island. He said it will transform the economy, and his message to the hotels, restaurants, businesses, taxi drivers and eve-ryone on the island was “get ready”.

Premier Ellis Lorenzo Webster said it is a momentous occasion that will have a great impact on sustainable development. He said that the funding for the terminal is from the 12 million sterling from the United Kingdom and from Government of Anguilla’s tax revenues. He thanked the many people who have made the development possible and in particular, Avia and Aecon. He said the terminal will make Anguilla the gem of the Caribbean again.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fasten-your-seat-belts-anguilla-is-about-to-take-off-with-the-groundbreaking-of-the-new-terminal