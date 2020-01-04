Fatal accident claims one life and three seriously injured | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—A head-on collision between two cars on the RN7 by-pass between Hope Estate and Grand Case on Friday evening around 7:30pm caused the death of one of the drivers and injured three others, the Gendarmerie confirmed.

The deceased was a Guadeloupean man living in St. Martin, aged in his fifties. Three other persons were taken to hospital with serious injuries, but their lives are not in danger, Capitaine Gerard Arnaud said.

Gendarmes closed the road for up to two hours for emergency responders to be able to do their work. Victims had to be cut out of the severely damaged vehicles with special equipment.

An investigation has been opened under supervision of the Public Prosecutor to determine the exact causes and circumstances of the accident. Drug and alcohol tests were done and the results are awaited. The accident occurred on a bend close to the Central Kitchen. It is known that part of this by-pass is poorly lit at night while the bends can be deceptive for drivers if not paying full attention to the road.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93734-fatal-accident-claims-one-life-and-three-seriously-injured