Fatal boat accident off the coast at West End, Anguilla | THE DAILY HERALD

March 11, 2023

ANGUILLA—A boat owned by Calypso Charters was in a serious accident on Saturday morning. The Royal Anguilla Police Force confirm that there was an accident and the police and Fire and Rescue went to the location at 10 am on Saturday. Two people on the boat died and four were sent to the Princess Alexandra Hospital but have since been discharged. The police are investigating the incident.

Calypso Management have sent out a message that states, “On behalf of the Management of Calypso Charters, we are confirming that this morning the Captain and Crew of our Calypso 2 vessel were involved in a fatal accident. We are sadly confirming that we have lost our beloved mate, Shan. Brad is currently in the hospital and is responsive. We are also confirming that 3 of our on board guests are alive. However, one family member has passed away.

No words can capture our pain at this time. It is an extremely tough and sensitive situation hitting home. We will continue to do our best as Management to update you with grief resources and open lines of communication.

Our prayers are for the families involved and each other. We love all of you and truly appreciate every individual member of the team. Together we will get through this tough time.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fatal-boat-accident-off-the-coast-at-west-end-anguilla