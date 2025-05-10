Fatal shooting in Anguilla | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, 9th May 2025, the Royal Anguilla Police Force received a report of an incident in the West End area, involving a person lying motionless on the roadway. Police officers and emergency medical personnel responded swiftly to the scene. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Rashe HODGE of The Farrington.

Following further examination of the scene, several spent gun shells were recovered, and the matter has now been officially classified as a homicide. The Royal Anguilla Police Force has launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

The police are urgently appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the event, have dashcam footage, or who may have information—no matter how minor it may seem—to come forward.

This is the second shooting for the week. The first at the Ferry Terminal on Tuesday. The victim is in a critical condition in hospital.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fatal-shooting-in-anguilla