Fatal shooting in front of night club in Simpson Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

Police cordoned off Welfare Road to facilitate examination of the crime scene

PHILIPSBURG—In the early hours of Sunday, tragedy struck as a fatal shooting unfolded in front of Lotus Night Club in Simpson Bay. St. Maarten authorities are on high alert following the incident, which claimed one life and left three others injured.

Initial reports indicate that two of the injured individuals have been transported to Hospital Louis Constant Fleming in Concordia, while the third is receiving treatment at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) swiftly responded to the scene following the distress call around 4:00am. Detectives are now intensifying efforts to piece together the events leading up to the shooting. As the investigation progresses, updates will be provided to the public.

The tragic incident on Sunday marks the second fatal shooting in front of the club in just five months. On November 11, 2023, also around 4:00am, KPSM received several calls regarding a shooting near the club. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim on the side of the road next to a vehicle, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life. Subsequently, at approximately 09:30 am, a male individual presented himself at the police station, claiming involvement in the earlier shooting on Welfare Road. The individual was immediately arrested.

