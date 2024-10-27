Fatal shooting of young Dutch Quarter resident | THE DAILY HERALD

The scene of the shooting.





DUTCH QUARTER–A fatal shooting occurred on Madrid Road in Dutch Quarter early Sunday morning, resulting in the death of a young local man.

The victim is believed to be an employee of the Infrastructural Department of the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure VROMI.

Authorities received the call at approximately 1:00am. Detectives are conducting a thorough investigation.

Further details will be provided as they become available.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fatal-shooting-of-young-dutch-quarter-resident