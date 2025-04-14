Fatal shooting of young man, police call on witnesses to come forward | THE DAILY HERALD

Detectives at the scene of early morning shooting in Defiance.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 13, in the Defiance area, near a gentleman’s club.

At approximately 4:20am, central dispatch received multiple reports of gunfire and a young male lying on the roadside with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers arriving at the scene found the victim next to a scooter and began administering CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim was rushed to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in critical condition. Around 5:50am, authorities were informed that the victim had succumbed to his injuries.

The motive and exact circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. Detectives and forensic investigators are actively working the case. During the investigation, it was discovered that the scooter found near the victim had been removed from the scene by unknown individuals. Police strongly warn that tampering with a crime scene is a criminal offense and can obstruct justice.

KPSM urges anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist in the investigation to contact the Philipsburg Police Station at +1-721-542-2222 or call the anonymous tip line at 9300.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fatal-shooting-of-young-man-police-call-on-witnesses-to-come-forward